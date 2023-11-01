PHOTOS: Pune Streets Light Up In Festive Splendour As Diwali Approaches

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 01, 2023

In anticipation of Diwali, Laxmi Road has been adorned with enchanting lights, casting a spell of festive ambiance

Anand Chaini

This transformation is an initiative by the Laxmi Road Vyapari Association

Anand Chaini

Diwali is one of the major festivals in India

Anand Chaini

Diwali is a celebration to mark the triumph of good over evil

Anand Chaini

People decorate their houses with glittering lights during Diwali

Lanterns (kandils) are also a major part of home decorations during Diwali

