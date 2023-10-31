PHOTOS: Pune Dons A Festive Glow As Lanterns Adorn The City Ahead Of Diwali

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 31, 2023
As our beloved festival of Diwali approaches, the streets of Pune have come alive with the radiant glow of lanterns
Throughout the city, numerous shops proudly display these vibrant and captivating lanterns, enticing residents and visitors alike
Diwali lanterns, known as 'kandils,' have seamlessly woven themselves into our cherished traditions, symbolising the spirit of the festival
From eco-friendly alternatives to plastic options, a diverse array of lanterns awaits your selection, catering to various preferences
Moreover, the markets offer an assortment of lantern materials, including jute, cotton, and bamboo, further enhancing your choices this year
Diwali is scheduled for November 12 this year
Often referred to as the "Festival of Lights," it resonates with themes of happiness, wealth, prosperity, and the warmth of togetherness
