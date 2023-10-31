PHOTOS: Pune Dons A Festive Glow As Lanterns Adorn The City Ahead Of Diwali

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 31, 2023

As our beloved festival of Diwali approaches, the streets of Pune have come alive with the radiant glow of lanterns

Anand Chaini

Throughout the city, numerous shops proudly display these vibrant and captivating lanterns, enticing residents and visitors alike

Anand Chaini

Diwali lanterns, known as 'kandils,' have seamlessly woven themselves into our cherished traditions, symbolising the spirit of the festival

Anand Chaini

From eco-friendly alternatives to plastic options, a diverse array of lanterns awaits your selection, catering to various preferences

Anand Chaini

Moreover, the markets offer an assortment of lantern materials, including jute, cotton, and bamboo, further enhancing your choices this year

Anand Chaini

Diwali is scheduled for November 12 this year

Anand Chaini

Often referred to as the "Festival of Lights," it resonates with themes of happiness, wealth, prosperity, and the warmth of togetherness

Anand Chaini

