 Pune: Man With Criminal Record Stabbed To Death In Wadgaonsheri, Personal Enmity Suspected
The police have initiated a thorough investigation into the case and registered a formal complaint against the as-yet-unidentified attackers

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Thursday, November 02, 2023, 12:33 PM IST
A 31-year-old man named Abhishek Rathod, who had a previous criminal record, died after a brutal stabbing with a sharp weapon in Wadgaonsheri on Wednesday night. The motive behind this crime remains shrouded in mystery, although the police have not ruled out the possibility of personal enmity being a factor.

Rathod, a resident of Brahma Suncity Society in Wadgaonsheri, was leaving his home in the evening when he was intercepted by his attackers. Using a sharp-edged weapon, they inflicted grievous injuries on him.

Upon receiving information about the incident, officials from the Yerwada police station rushed to the scene. Rathod was immediately transported to a nearby hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries before any medical treatment could be administered.

The police have initiated a thorough investigation into the case and registered a formal complaint against the as-yet-unidentified attackers. They are actively pursuing leads and considering the possibility that the motive for Rathod's murder could be rooted in personal disputes or enmity.

