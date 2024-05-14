Nashik Municipal Schools Await Urgent Repairs Ahead of Monsoon | Representative Pic

The Nashik Municipal Corporation's education department has sent a letter to the construction department, requesting minor repairs and maintenance to be carried out on twelve municipal schools before the onset of the monsoon. However, no action has been taken yet, raising the question of when the school repairs will be scheduled.

Nashik Municipality oversees 88 primary schools and 12 secondary schools, with a current count of 70 school buildings. Many of these buildings are quite old and require periodic maintenance. Specific repair tasks include fixing door frames in all classrooms of School No. 65 in Bajrang Wadi, installing nets and frames on windows in all classrooms of School No. 33 in Mahadevnagar, Satpur, and addressing roof leaks and leaky tanks in School No. 2, among other repairs.

Furthermore, construction work is needed, such as adding four classrooms to School No. 74 on Ambad Link, Satpur, and constructing one classroom for fathers in School No. 17, as well as three classrooms for teachers in School No. 22, 24, and 75. Additionally, installing grills and channel gates at School No. 90 and repairing the building of School No. 6 are also requested repairs.