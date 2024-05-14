Pune Division of CR conducts special drive against unauthorized vendors

To curb unauthorized vending activities at stations and in trains, Pune division of Central Railway has undertaken rigorous measures in recent weeks. A specialized team comprising Assistant Commercial Manager, Assistant Security Commissioner, Commercial Inspectors, Catering inspectors, Ticket checking staff and RPF personnel have operated the drive under the guidance of Smt. Indu Dubey Divisional Railway Manager, Shri Brijesh Kumar Singh, Additional Divisional Railway Manager and under the leadership of Senior Divisional Commercial Manager and Senior Divisional Security Commissioner.

The drive against unauthorized vendors have been started from April 27,2024 covering major stations i,e Pune, Daund, Miraj, Satara, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Belapur etc. and also in the running trains. These unauthorized vendors were found selling cooked food, unapproved brands of packaged drinking water, snacks packed in unsanitary conditions etc. on trains and on platform promises over the division.

A total 560 unauthorized vendors were apprehended, in which 351 vendors are prosecuted and produces in court. A collective fine was imposed and Rs.3,17,425/- was collected from these vendors and also 1945 unapproved package drinking water bottles ceased up to May 12, 2024.

During drive, surprise inspection also conducted at various catering stalls by the team, many deficiencies were noticed at catering stall as well as many online complaints received through social media are being addressed promptly by serving notices/imposing penalties against the licensee and on duty staff at the catering stalls also counseled for fair practice. A total fine of Rs. 60,000/- was imposed for violations of norms such as selling unapproved packaged drinking water and overcharging on food items.

Further more, during these operations, the Medical department has collected food samples from different authorized stalls on the platforms for quality checking. If any deficiency received after sample checking, necessary action will be initiated as per norms against the concerned licensee.

As a result of this actions, the quality food items are improved and passengers are now being served standard quality food items. The Railway authorities maintain strict vigilance against unauthorized vendors, those are selling unapproved foods and packaged drinking water to the passenger. This drive will continue in the up coming weeks also.

Pune Division Railway authorities appeal to all passengers to purchase food items from authorized stalls or vendors and promptly report through any means of communication i.e social media, rail madad complaint book etc. if any unauthorized vendors or malpractices noticed on trains or on platforms. The Railway remains steadfast in its commitment to passenger safety and security.