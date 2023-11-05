Pune: Supriya Sule Calls For White Paper On Chandni Chowk Flyover; Here's All You Need To Know | @supriya_sule

Baramati MP and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) working president, Supriya Sule, conducted an inspection of the Chandni Chowk flyover's condition on Sunday. Sule raised concerns about the deteriorating road surface, pointing out the appearance of potholes just four to five months after the flyover's inauguration. She demanded that the government provide a white paper detailing the work done on the flyover and pledged to discuss the issue with Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari.

Sule took to social media to express her concerns, stating, "Inspected the work of Chandni Chowk in Baramati Lok Sabha constituency. In just four to five months of its inauguration, potholes are forming on this road. Therefore, along with the quality of the road, it is necessary to prepare a white paper for this entire work."

Sule went on to emphasise the safety of pedestrians using the road, calling it a significant issue. She observed that many people were crossing the road in a dangerous manner, necessitating measures to enhance safety.

Sule also disclosed that she instructed the officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to prioritise addressing all road-related defects with a particular focus on ensuring safety.

Sule's visit came after she posted a photo depicting a substantial and dangerous pothole on the road from Chandni Chowk to Mulshi recently. In her post, she urged the NHAI to inspect the roadwork. She stressed that such issues not only inconvenience commuters but also pose safety risks. Local residents had also voiced concerns about the pothole, demanding immediate action to prevent accidents and ensure the safety of all travellers.

'Very concerned about air pollution'

Supriya Sule expressed concerns about the deteriorating air quality in cities like Pune and Mumbai. She alleged that the triple-engine government has forgotten to serve the state, adding that the situation of air pollution is worrisome.

"It's alarming and I'm very concerned about the air pollution in all the growing cities, especially in Delhi, where the schools are shut. In Mumbai and Pune, we can't even see the buildings beyond a point. I'm not against any development, but the way it has to progress, there has to be some scientific method of doing it. I see young children and senior citizens suffering. Even doctors are giving feedback that there is a problem with this air quality. It is very, very worrisome and the government needs to act on it," Sule said.

'Full policy paralysis in Maharashtra'

The Baramati MP further alleged that there is full "policy paralysis" in Maharashtra. "The government is to be blamed. What is government? Government is about administration. It is their moral duty. It is not about breaking parties, ED, CBI and Income Tax. Governance is not only about being in power and sitting in a helicopter or a private plane and running to Delhi every 15 days. Leadership and being in power are about serving the nation. And this entire triple-engine sarkar has forgotten to serve the state. There is full policy paralysis in Maharashtra," she said.

