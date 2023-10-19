Pune: MIT WPU Hosts 5th National Media And Journalism Conference |

The 5th National Media and Journalism Conference, hosted by the School of Media and Communication at MIT World Peace University in Pune, saw a gathering of distinguished personalities from the world of journalism. Rishi Suri, Senior Editor of Daily Milap, delivered a keynote address, highlighting the importance of principled and peace journalism in today's society. He urged the new generation of journalists to provide unbiased news and leverage new technologies to promote peace.

The event was graced by notable guests, including Nikunj Garg, Editor of Times Now, Prasanna Joshi, National Editor of Pudaari News TV, and Pandurang Sandbhor, President of Pune Shramik Journalists Association. These seasoned journalists shared insights on the challenges and responsibilities of the field.

The conference, organised in collaboration with Pune Union of Working Journalists, Mumbai Press Club, RK Laxman Museum, and the New Delhi Foreign Correspondents Club of South Asia, also enjoyed the presence of esteemed individuals like Dr Sanjay Upadhyay, Advisor of MIT World Peace University, Vice Chancellor Dr RM Chitnis, Associate Dean of School of Media Communication Dhiraj Singh, and Dr Pabishetty and Dr Anjali Sane.

The event's foundation lies under the guidance of Founder President of MIT World Peace University, Prof Dr Vishwanath Karad, and the leadership of Rahul Vishwanath Karad, Executive President of MIT World Peace University.

The conference's primary focus was on the evolving media landscape, the impact of artificial intelligence on journalism, and the crucial role journalists play in bridging social divides and fostering unity. Rishi Suri emphasised the need for campaigns through social media to establish peace, and Nikunj Garg stressed the importance of maintaining faith and progress in honest journalism.

Prasanna Joshi delved into the significance of journalistic style in the present era, while Pandurang Sandbhor highlighted the challenges faced by the field of journalism and the efforts made by the Pune Shramik Journalists Union to address them. Dr Sanjay Upadhyay acknowledged the historical significance of journalism in Mahabharata and advocated for impartiality in journalism.

The conference, moderated by Dr Gautam Bapat, proved to be a platform for engaging discussions on the evolving world of media and journalism. Dr Anjali Sane extended her gratitude to all the participants, and Dr Dhiraj Singh discussed the challenges confronting the media industry. Dr RM Chitnis delivered the welcome address, setting the tone for a fruitful and insightful conference.

