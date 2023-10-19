 Pune: Pundalik Lavhe Appointed City Vice President Of NCP's Sharad Pawar Faction
Pundalik Lavhe has been at the forefront of the party's efforts in Vadgaonsheri and Kharadi-Chandanagar.

Updated: Thursday, October 19, 2023, 12:12 PM IST
Pundalik Lavhe has assumed the role of vice president for Pune city of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction). This appointment was made by the city president Prashant Jagtap, Member of Parliament Supriya Sule, and former MLA Kamal Dhole Patil.

Pundalik Lavhe has been at the forefront of the party's efforts in Vadgaonsheri and Kharadi-Chandanagar. His dedication to the NCP is longstanding, having previously served as the Party Spokesperson for Haveli Taluka NCP from 2002 to 2007. Over the past decade, he has held the crucial position of secretary to the city executive. Due to his unwavering loyalty to the party and his excellent rapport with grassroots party members, he has been entrusted with the significant responsibility of city vice president.

Notably, Pundalik Lavhe has made substantial contributions to the community, including the construction of the Savatamali Temple and the Mahatma Phule Hostel through the Sant Shiromani Savata Maharaj Foundation. He recently organized 257 Kirtanas at the Savata Mali Temple in Ganeshnagar at the end of September. Furthermore, Lavhe has been a staunch campaigner for Sharad Pawar since the latter's initial election campaign in 1967 and continues to do so today.

Looking ahead, Lavhe has expressed a commitment to actively involve more young individuals within the NCP. He aims to attract and engage the youth in the activities and objectives of the party. Furthermore, he emphasized that the party is dedicated to upholding the trust placed in it

