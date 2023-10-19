IND vs BAN, CWC 2023: 'Will Not Date Until Rohit Sharma Lifts World Cup', Team India Fan Displays Hilarious Placard Outside Pune Stadium; Watch

A fan with a hilarious placard in Pune. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Ahead of the clash between two Asian cricketing giants, excited Indian fans are confident that the unbeaten Men in Blue will win the match against Bangladesh in the ICC World Cup 2023 here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday.

Several supporters of the Indian team were spotted in the trademark blue Indian cricket team jerseys, carrying the national tricolour in hand, and shouting "India" "India" at the top of their lungs.

One fan was seen with a poster that read, "I will not date until Rohit Sharma lifts World Cup".

#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra: Cricket fans gather outside Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium ahead of India Vs Bangladesh ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match pic.twitter.com/K7FiB5q9cZ — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2023

Another fan gave a shoutout to Rohit with a poster that read, "Cricket is my religion. Rohit Sharma is my god."

The Rohit Sharma-led red-hot team India aims to continue its winning streak in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 at home when they face Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune today.

The two teams are set to clash in the 17th match of the ongoing World Cup 2023 in Pune today at 2:00 PM IST.

Fans gathering outside the MCA Stadium were "100 per cent" sure that India would beat Bangladesh as they have a home advantage.

"We are cheering for team India. I am 100 per cent sure that India will win the match against Bangladesh," an excited fan told ANI.

A fan named Aakash told ANI, "Rohit Sharma will score a century against Bangladesh. Rohit is in phenomenal form. In the last match he missed the century but this time he will definitely score 150 plus runs. I think Bumrah will take a hat trick. Definitely sure that India will lift the World Cup as they are playing at home. I think it's difficult to beat India at their home."

Bangladesh under pressure after losing two games consecutively:

India, who are riding high on confidence, will back themselves to keep their winning streak alive as this match follows India's three previous victories against Australia, Afghanistan, and their arch-rivals Pakistan. The Men in Blue have dominated in ODI matches, with 31 wins in 40 total matches.

On the other hand, Bangladesh has won 8 matches. Three of India's 31 victories over Bangladesh came at home. Meanwhile, Bangladesh has won six games at home but is yet to win a game away from home

