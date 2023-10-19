PAK vs AUS, CWC 2023: Memorable Moments Between Both Sides Ahead Of Their 11th Meeting In World Cups

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 19, 2023
Australia beat Pakistan by 73 runs in the 1975 world cup. Ross Edwards top-scored with 80 while Dennis Lillee took 5 wickets.
(Credits: Twitter)
Majid Khan was the top run-getter for Pakistan in the 1979 World Cup with 150 runs in 4 matches. He was the joint top-scorer in the game against Australia as Pakistan won by 89 runs.
(Credits: Twitter)
Australia beat Pakistan by 18 runs in the semi-final of the 1987 World Cup. They eventually beat England in the final in Kolkata to lift their inaugural trophy in the format.
(Credits: Twitter)
Pakistan beat Australia by 48 runs in a one-sided contest in the 1992 World Cup as Mushtaq Ahmed and Aaqib Javed picked up 3 wickets each. Under Imran Khan, they went on to lift the trophy by beating England in the final.
(Credits: Twitter)
Pakistan beat Australia in the group stage of 1999 World Cup by 10 runs. It proved to be Australia's last defeat as they started their streak of 34 wins.
(Credits: Twitter)
Australia thrashed Pakistan when both teams met at Lord's. Shane Warne earned the Player of the Match award for his 4 wickets, bowling Pakistan out for 132.
(Credits: Twitter)
Andrew Symonds announced himself to the cricketing fraternity, cracking 143* to lead Australia to an imposing 310 from 86-4. In reply, Pakistan were bowled out for 310.
(Credits: Twitter)
Brad Haddin and Umar Akmal had a brief spat during the two sides' meeting in the 2011 World Cup game. Australia's winning streak in World Cups ended as Pakistan sneaked home by 4 wickets.
(Credits: Twitter)
Wahab Riaz delivered a fearsome spell to Shane Watson in the 2015 World Cup quarter-final in Adelaide. Nevertheless, Watson had the last laugh as he took Australia home with 6 wickets to spare.
(Credits: Twitter)
David Warner smashed a century and built a 146-run opening partnership with Aaron Finch. Australia made 307, but Pakistan managed only 266 in response.
(Credits: Twitter)
Thanks For Reading!