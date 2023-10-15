IND vs PAK, CWC 2023: Team India's Top Performers As They Maintain Its Unbeaten World Cup Streak Against Pakistan

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 15, 2023
Jasprit Bumrah was brilliant with the ball, claiming figures of 7-1-19-2. He castled Mohammad Rizwan and Shadab Khan to turn the match around for India.
(Credits: Twitter)
Kuldeep Yadav bowled economically throughout, claiming wickets of Saud Shakeel and Iftikhar Ahmed. The left-arm wrist-spinner had figures of 10-0-35-2.
(Credits: Twitter)
Mohammed Siraj was the most expensive Indian bowler, but was equally effective. Siraj broke the opening stand by getting rid of Abdullah Shafique and went on to dismiss Babar Azam to break a threatening stand with Mohammad Rizwan.
(Credits: Twitter)
Hardik Pandya dismissed opener Imam-ul-Haq and had respectable figures of 6-0-34-2.
(Credits: Twitter)
Opener and captain Rohit Sharma led the way with an 63-ball 86, headlined by 6 fours and as many sixes. In the process, he also became the first Indian batter to reach 300 ODI sixes.
(Credits: Twitter)
Shreyas Iyer also scored a half-century and stayed unbeaten at 53 along with hitting the winning runs.
(Credits: Twitter)
Over 1,30,000 were present at the Narendra Modi Stadium as it turned into a sea of blue.
(Credits: Twitter)
With the 7-wicket victory and 117 balls to spare, India moved to the top of the points table.
(Credits: Twitter)
