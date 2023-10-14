Photos: Cricket Fans Nationwide Celebrate India's Victory Over Pakistan In World Cup 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 14, 2023

People celebrate after India won the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Pakistan, in Amritsar.

PTI

Fans in Patna celebrated with joy after India's victory against Pakistan.

PTI

Indian cricket fans in Patna carried posters of their favourite crickets and burst crackers to celebrate the memorable win.

PTI

Similar celebrations were witnessed across the country as fans took to streets.

ANI

Fans in UP's Meerut distributed sweets and cheered for team India's performance.

PTI

Jubilant fans in Jammu burst crackers and raise slogans to mark the Indian victory.

PTI

UP's Moradabad saw similar excitement among fans who came out on streets with posters and tricolour.

PTI

Capital Delhi was also not behind when it came to rejoicing Indian handing over Pakistan its 8th consecutive defeat in World Cups.

PTI