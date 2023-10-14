Photos: Cricket Fans Nationwide Celebrate India's Victory Over Pakistan In World Cup 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 14, 2023
People celebrate after India won the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Pakistan, in Amritsar.
PTI
Fans in Patna celebrated with joy after India's victory against Pakistan.
PTI
Indian cricket fans in Patna carried posters of their favourite crickets and burst crackers to celebrate the memorable win.
PTI
Similar celebrations were witnessed across the country as fans took to streets.
ANI
Fans in UP's Meerut distributed sweets and cheered for team India's performance.
PTI
Jubilant fans in Jammu burst crackers and raise slogans to mark the Indian victory.
PTI
UP's Moradabad saw similar excitement among fans who came out on streets with posters and tricolour.
PTI
Capital Delhi was also not behind when it came to rejoicing Indian handing over Pakistan its 8th consecutive defeat in World Cups.
PTI