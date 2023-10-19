Pune: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Daund Municipal Council Engineers For Bribery In PM Housing Scheme | File photo

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested two engineers from the Daund Municipal Council who were caught accepting a bribe of thirty thousand rupees to approve funds allocated under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.



In this case, Prashant Madhukar Jagtap (31 years old), a project consultant engineer at the Daund Municipal Council, and Vijay Digambar Nale (27 years old), an engineer working on the Prime Minister's Housing Scheme, were arrested. The arrest followed a complaint filed with the Anti-Corruption Bureau by a person who had purchased a flat and applied for funds under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Nale demanded a bribe of Rs. 50,000 from the complainant in exchange for issuing the grant approval check. After negotiation, the complainant agreed to pay a bribe of Rs. 30,000 and subsequently lodged a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Department.

A team from the Anti-Corruption Department set up a sting operation in the Daund Municipal Council office, apprehending Nale and Jagtap while they were accepting the bribe from the complainant. A case has been registered against both of them at the Daund police station. This operation was carried out under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Amol Tambe, Additional Superintendent Dr Sheetal Janve, Deputy Superintendent Nitin Jadhav, and Police Inspector Virnath Mane.

