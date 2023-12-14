PHOTOS: Pune Beats China In Reading Event; PM Congratulates

By: Anand Chaini | December 14, 2023
Punekars achieved a remarkable feat by setting a World Record, conducting the largest reading activity at SP College, Pune
The record-breaking event, held from 8-10 am, aimed to promote a reading culture in society and witnessed enthusiastic participation
Marathi Actress Prajkta Mali at the event
A total of 12,000 parents participated in the event, with an impressive 3,066 qualifying for the record by narrating stories to their kids
To surpass the existing record set by China, around 4,500 students from all PMC-run schools actively participated in the reading activity
PMC), in collaboration with the Maharashtra government, SPPU, National Book Trust , and SP College, organized the event
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Guinness World Record of the largest reading activity that took place in Pune city on Thursday
