Pune: MLA Siddharth Shirole Advocates Ban On Nighttime Constructions In City |

Speaking in the winter session of the Legislative Assembly on Thursday, Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole strongly demanded a halt to nighttime constructions due to residents' suffering in Pune.

Shirole raised the issue of building regulations, emphasising Pune's rapid growth and the increased pace of citywide construction.

"Construction activities at night have led to complaints about noise, particularly affecting senior citizens and children," he said.

Shirole highlighted the absence of municipal regulations on construction hours and called for the Pune Municipal Corporation to establish guidelines.

Despite Supreme Court orders restricting construction to 8 am to 10 pm, Shirole pointed out the ongoing disregard for these directives during the Assembly session.

"It was brought to my notice that Pune Municipal Corporation has not established specific regulations regarding permissible hours for construction work, despite directives from the Supreme Court. There is also a lack of guidelines on the precautions and care needed to ensure minimal disturbance to the surrounding citizens during these activities," Shirole added.