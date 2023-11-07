 Pune: MLA Siddharth Shirole Addresses Bhau Patil Road Residents' Concerns About Traffic Congestion, Increasing Crime; See Pics
Shirole mentioned that he has taken the necessary steps to direct the relevant authorities to promptly address and resolve these issues.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 07, 2023, 12:47 PM IST
Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole on Tuesday interacted with residents of the Bhau Patil Road locality. During the meeting, he addressed various issues that were raised by the residents, including concerns related to traffic congestion, the increasing crime rate, water supply, and the cleanliness of drains.

Taking to social media, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader shared his experience, stating, "Met and interacted with the residents of the Bhau Patil Road locality in Shivajinagar to discuss and understand the various concerns they are facing, including issues with the new smart city pavement, water supply, drainage, drain cleanliness, traffic congestion, and the escalating crime rate."

Shirole also mentioned that he has taken the necessary steps to direct the relevant authorities to promptly address and resolve these issues.

