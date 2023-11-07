Pune: Sonalee Kulkarni Inaugurates Diwali Gift Expo Showcasing Items Crafted By Prisoners |

Pune: An exhibition-cum-sales drive of the Maharashtra Prison Industry Sales Centre, featuring goods made by jail inmates for Diwali, was inaugurated by actress Sonalee Kulkarni on Monday in Pune.

The MPISC was established with the intention of providing market access to the goods manufactured by jail inmates during their period of incarceration in various jails in the state. The jail inmates are provided training in various vocational skills depending on their talent as part of the reformation and rehabilitation process, and the goods they create are sold at reasonable rates on occasions like Diwali and other festivals, said an official.

The products include both large and small pieces of saris, jewellery, sky lanterns, clothing, bedsheets, towels, bakery products, snacks, kitchen crockery, furniture, personal grooming items, and more, which are kept on display and receive a huge response from both the public and corporate sectors.

Top officials such as Additional DGP and IGP (Prisons) Amitabh Gupta, Swati Sathe, Sunil Dhamal, Anil Khamkar, Jalinder Supekar, BN Dhole, Pallavi Kadam, Ravindra Gaikwad, Mangesh Jagtap, and Nagesh Patil were present on the occasion.

The actress appealed to citizens to take advantage of the high-quality wares created by prison inmates at very competitive rates.

