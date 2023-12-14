 Pune: Woman Pays Neighbours 5 Lakh To Murder Husband Planning Remarriage For Son; Held
The couple, Ratna and Mithailal Barud, residents of Akurdi, Pimpri-Chinchwad, have eight daughters, one of whom passed away recently.

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Thursday, December 14, 2023, 05:58 PM IST
In Pimpri-Chinchwad, a disturbing incident has been revealed where a woman, upset over her husband's intention to remarry for a son, allegedly conspired to murder him by hiring two assailants. The accused, identified as Ratna Mithailal Barud, along with accomplices Shivam Dubey and Aman Pujari, were arrested by the Nigdi police, official informed on Thursday.

The couple, Ratna and Mithailal Barud, residents of Akurdi, Pimpri-Chinchwad, have eight daughters, one of whom passed away recently. With a desire for a son, Mithailal, tormented by the absence of a male heir, reportedly subjected Ratna to mental and physical abuse. Fearing her husband's plan to remarry, Ratna hatched a plan to eliminate him. In November, she allegedly paid five lakh rupees to Shivam Dubey and Aman Pujari to carry out the murder, with an advance of two lakh rupees given to Aman Pujari on November 30.

Daughters saw the attack

On the evening of December 7, Ratna, alerted Aman Pujari that her husband was sleeping in the inner bedroom. Armed with a sharp knife, the assailants entered the house and brutally attacked Mithailal, inflicting 20 to 21 stab wounds on him, including the stomach, face, and hands. The commotion alerted the daughters, who witnessed the horrifying scene.

Frightened by the incident, Shivam and Aman fled the scene. With the help of relatives and neighbours, Mithailal was promptly admitted to the hospital. The police, aided by a complaint from Ratna's daughter, swiftly arrested the assailants within hours. During the investigation, it was revealed that Ratna orchestrated the murder due to the physical and mental torture inflicted on her because of Mithailal's desire for a second marriage and a male child.

The Nigdi police arrested Ratna Mithailal Barud, Aman Pujari, and Shivam Dubey in connection with the case. Police sub-inspector Natha Kekan is leading further investigations.

