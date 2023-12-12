Wait, What? Investigation Launched As Thieves Rob Steel Plates From Pune Hotel | Photo: Pexels

Nowadays, even minor thefts demand police attention, diverting focus from major investigations. Recently, a bizarre incident emerged as a person pilfered steel plates from a hotel, prompting the owner to lodge a complaint at the Sinhgad Road Police Station.

Detailing the event, the police explained, "Chetan Ghogare filed a report against an unidentified individual for the incident that occurred on December 8, with the case registered on December 11. Following a count by hotel staff, it was discovered that two steel plates were missing, prompting the owner to involve law enforcement."

Ghogare, the complainant, shared with the Free Press Journal, "Early morning, we noticed a scrap collector in the vicinity, and we suspect his involvement in the theft. We promptly notified the police station, and they're pursuing the case."

Senior Police Inspector Abhay Mahajan stated, "The Hotel Deccan Pavilion, close to Navale Bridge, faced a loss of ₹9,495 due to stolen steel plates. We suspect the involvement of a scrap collector seeking quick financial gain. A case has been registered under IPC section 380, and our team is actively pursuing the culprit."

We also published the following article recently

VIDEO: Unidentified Maratha Quota Activists Booked For Hurling Chappals At BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar In Pune's Indapur

Some unidentified Maratha quota activists were booked for allegedly hurling chappals at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) member Gopichand Padalkar in Pune's Indapur, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday when Padalkar was on his way to meet milk producers seeking a hike in prices, the official said.

Maratha quota activists were observing a hunger strike nearby and a video showed some of them hurling chappals at the BJP leader before police escorted the MLC to safety, he said.

"A case has been registered against unidentified Maratha activists who were on a hunger strike. We are checking CCTV footage of the area as part of the probe," Inspector Dilip Pawar of Indapur police station said.