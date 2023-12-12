VIDEO: Unidentified Maratha Quota Activists Booked For Hurling Chappals At BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar In Pune's Indapur

BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar | ANI Photo

Some unidentified Maratha quota activists were booked for allegedly hurling chappals at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) member Gopichand Padalkar in Pune's Indapur, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday when Padalkar was on his way to meet milk producers seeking a hike in prices, the official said.

Maratha quota activists were observing a hunger strike nearby and a video showed some of them hurling chappals at the BJP leader before police escorted the MLC to safety, he said.

"A case has been registered against unidentified Maratha activists who were on a hunger strike. We are checking CCTV footage of the area as part of the probe," Inspector Dilip Pawar of Indapur police station said.

VIDEO: Pimpri-Chinchwad Desperately Needs A Dedicated Burns Hospital, Says Mahesh Landge During Winter Session

Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge emphasised the urgent need for a dedicated burns hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad during his address at the ongoing winter session of the state legislature. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader made this plea following a tragic fire incident at a candle manufacturing unit in Talawade.

#WinterSession2023 | Day 3

With a population of 30 lakhs, my city desperately needs a dedicated burn hospital. I urge the state government to direct the PCMC Commissioner to prioritize setting up this crucial healthcare facility. #तळवडे येथील ज्योतिबानगर येथे फायर कँडल… pic.twitter.com/B9stshkQK8 — Mahesh Landge (@maheshklandge) December 11, 2023

Expressing concern, Landge highlighted the fire incident, which resulted in the tragic loss of lives, primarily women workers. He acknowledged the government's swift response in extending aid to the affected families. However, Landge underscored the expanding nature of Pimpri-Chinchwad, now housing a population of over 30 lakh, and pressed for the establishment of a dedicated burns hospital in the industrial city.

"I join other local representatives in urging the state government to instruct the PCMC Commissioner to prioritise the establishment of this crucial healthcare facility," Landge asserted, underscoring the critical necessity for a burns hospital in the region.

(With PTI inputs)