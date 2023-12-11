VIDEO: Pimpri-Chinchwad Desperately Needs A Dedicated Burns Hospital, Says Mahesh Landge During Winter Session | X/@maheshklandge

Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge emphasised the urgent need for a dedicated burns hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad during his address at the ongoing winter session of the state legislature. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader made this plea following a tragic fire incident at a candle manufacturing unit in Talawade.

Expressing concern, Landge highlighted the fire incident, which resulted in the tragic loss of lives, primarily women workers. He acknowledged the government's swift response in extending aid to the affected families. However, Landge underscored the expanding nature of Pimpri-Chinchwad, now housing a population of over 30 lakh, and pressed for the establishment of a dedicated burns hospital in the industrial city.

"I join other local representatives in urging the state government to instruct the PCMC Commissioner to prioritise the establishment of this crucial healthcare facility," Landge asserted, underscoring the critical necessity for a burns hospital in the region.

#WinterSession2023 | Day 3

With a population of 30 lakhs, my city desperately needs a dedicated burn hospital. I urge the state government to direct the PCMC Commissioner to prioritize setting up this crucial healthcare facility. #तळवडे येथील ज्योतिबानगर येथे फायर कँडल… pic.twitter.com/B9stshkQK8 — Mahesh Landge (@maheshklandge) December 11, 2023

Death toll rises to nine

Pimpri-Chinchwad police confirmed the death toll from the candle manufacturing unit fire has risen to nine, following one additional fatality reported on Sunday. Besdies, the police received the forensic DNA analysis reports for the six individuals who were charred beyond recognition. Subsequently, their remains were handed over to their family members on Monday morning. Presently, seven others remain in critical condition as a result of the incident.

Three arrested so far

Three individuals have been arrested in connection with the case. Among them are Shubhangi Sutar (35), the wife of the main accused, Nazir Amir Shikalgar (71), the landowner, and Sagar Rameshchand Bhakkad (35), the chemical supplier. The primary accused, Sharad Sutar (45), sustained injuries during the incident and has been admitted to Sassoon General Hospital.