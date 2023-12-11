700 Shah Rukh Khan Fans In Pune Gear Up For 'Dunki' First-Day Celebrations | Sourced

After breaking Bollywood's box-office curse with the massive success of 'Pathaan' in January and delivering his massiest film, 'Jawan,' in September, Shah Rukh Khan is poised for his third release of the year, 'Dunki.' Directed by the highly accomplished Rajkumar Hirani, this collaboration has ignited immense anticipation among all SRK fans. Interestingly, King Khan was Hirani's first choice for both 'Munnabhai MBBS' and '3 Idiots.'

As the December 21 release date draws near, SRK enthusiasts worldwide are eagerly anticipating the film's opening day. In Pune too, Team SRK Pune, a fan club consisting of 700 devoted SRK fans, is gearing up for an extravagant celebration on the premiere day.

Team SRK Pune at the FDFS of 'Jawan' | Sourced

In a conversation with the Free Press Journal, Harshal Sonavane, the founder of Team SRK Pune, shared the club's enthusiastic plans for the first-day screening of 'Dunki.' "Our 700-member club will gather for the first-day, first-show spectacle at the City Pride Multiplex on Satara Road. Outside the theatre, we'll celebrate with fireworks, vibrant colour bombs, and posters decorating the city. There will be a lively flash outside the hall, while inside, we'll be dancing to the chart-topping songs. Additionally, we've organised a 1km rally leading to the cinema hall," Sonavane disclosed.

A digital marketing professional, Sonavane expressed the club's collective excitement for the movie. "Having watched Hirani's earlier works, we're familiar with his exceptional blend of humour and heartfelt storytelling. The concept of 'Dunki' also appears intriguing," he mentioned.

Reflecting on Team SRK Pune's journey, Sonavane revealed, "The club was established in 2017 with the inaugural first-day, first-show of 'Raees,' followed by 'Zero,' 'Pathaan,' 'Jawan,' and now 'Dunki.'" "There were 500 members at the time of 'Jawan,' and now we've grown to 700," he added.

He also highlighted the club's broader endeavours beyond movie screenings, saying, "Our engagements extend beyond the silver screen. We actively participate in charity events, blood donations, tree plantations, and various social initiatives."