Pune's Love Trail: Same-Sex Duo Scripts 20-Year Journey With Unique 'Relationship Commitment' Ceremony

Pune witnessed a heartwarming celebration of love and commitment as Sameer Samudra and Amit Gokhale, a devoted same-sex couple with two decades of shared history, marked their 'Relationship Commitment' in a unique ceremony at Keshavbagh Farms. The event, attended by 95 guests, became a symbol of enduring love, triumphing over societal challenges. Sameer, a Pune native, and Amit from Dombivli, legally married in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, chose this occasion to honour their relationship amidst recent legal setbacks against same-sex marriages. Their story unfolds as a testament to love's resilience and society's evolving acceptance, sending a powerful message of inclusivity and the celebration of love beyond boundaries in Pune.

In an exclusive interview with FPJ, Sameer opened up about the remarkable love story he shares with Amit and the unforgettable ceremony that unfolded in Pune, marking a milestone in their two-decade journey together. The interview reveals the nuances of their enduring love, the challenges faced, and the significance of the celebratory event that resonates beyond their personal story. Dive into the heartwarming conversation as Sameer shares the intricacies of their journey and the broader message of love and acceptance that their story carries.

'We wanted to show that love always wins'

Sameer, a resident of Pune, and Amit, from Dombivli, both employed in America, found themselves legally married in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with their families absent. After the recent Supreme Court verdict on same-sex marriages, the duo faced a setback. However, Sameer said, "We wanted to send a message out that even if we are not getting marriage rights, we can celebrate our relationship. We wanted to show that love always wins."

Sameer shared, "The event was organised to commemorate our enduring relationship, especially in light of the recent Supreme Court verdict against same-sex marriages. Despite being legally married in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, our parents and relatives were absent at the time. The primary objective was to bring everyone together and celebrate our love."

He also said, "The ceremony, a first of its kind in Pune, aimed to showcase that love knows no boundaries and that LGBTQ relationships deserve acceptance and celebration. Many LGBTQ individuals in Pune still hesitate to come out due to lingering societal prejudices. We believe our event sends a positive message that such relationships can be readily accepted by families and society, enduring the test of time."

95 guests were present

During the ceremony attended by 95 guests, including relatives, friends, and LGBTQ activists from Pune, Sameer and Amit exchanged heartfelt promises. Sameer, reflecting on the evolving societal attitudes towards LGBTQ relationships over their two-decade journey, expressed satisfaction. "The event, held in an open ground, symbolised our belief in the open acceptance of LGBTQ relationships by society," he added.

Despite societal progress, many LGBTQ individuals in India remain hesitant to come out due to lingering prejudices. Sameer believes their event sends a powerful message, asserting that such relationships can find ready acceptance within families and society, standing the test of time. "Key roles in organising the event were played by professionals from the LGBTQ community. From our designer to our photographer, all professionals were from the community."

In organising this groundbreaking celebration in Pune, Sameer and Amit faced opposition and legal advice against certain aspects. However, with the excellent cooperation of the venue's staff and owners, they decided to proceed as planned. "The event aimed to convey a powerful message that love knows no boundaries, and LGBTQ relationships deserve acceptance and celebration," said Sameer.

Trolling after pictures went viral

After the pictures of the ceremony went viral on the internet, the couple had to face severe trolling. Speaking about it, Sameer tagged the trolls as murderers as they kill the psyche of a healthy functioning mind. He added that the recent suicide of an influencer from the community was shameful.

Speaking about the journey ahead, Sameer said, "I want to take this commitment very seriously because we don't take marriage or commitment for granted, as one cares and is very serious about the thing they have to fight for."

So, he said they would hold each other accountable and love each other.