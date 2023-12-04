Pune: These 14 Photos Of Same-Sex Couple's Commitment Ceremony Will Melt Your Heart

By: Aakash Singh | December 04, 2023

Sameer Samudra and Amit Gokhale, a same-sex couple, had Relationship Commitment ceremony in Pune.

Sourced Photos

While Amit is from Dombivli, Sameer is from Pune and they stay in USA

Sourced Photos

Legally wed in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, their union lacked the presence of parents and relatives at the time

Sourced Photos

Sameer and Amit's Pittsburgh ceremony challenged stereotypes, paving the way for acceptance

Sourced Photos

While the primary goal was to gather everyone, the ceremony held a deeper significance and purpose beyond mere togetherness

Sourced Photos

They were petitioners in the case and faced a setback as Supreme Court declined to legalize same-sex marriage in this landmark case

Sourced Photos

The verdict left them bitter, yet despite the illegality of same-sex marriage, relationships are protected, allowing LGBTQ celebrations of love

Sourced Photos

Ceremony uniting 95 attendees, a blend of relatives, friends, and Pune LGBTQ activists, dedicated to celebrating love and fostering unity

Sourced Photos

They exchanged rings and adorned each other with garlands

Sourced Photos

They shared insights into their two-decade journey and emotions, exchanging seven heartfelt promises to solidify their enduring commitment

Sourced Photos

Amit and Sameer's ceremony aimed to change perceptions, promoting acceptance

Sourced Photos

Amit and Sameer's bold ceremony sent a positive message, challenging societal norms

Sourced Photos

Through their ceremony, Amit and Sameer strive to break stereotypes, encouraging families and society to embrace lasting LGBTQ relationships with open hearts

Sourced Photos