Pune: These 14 Photos Of Same-Sex Couple's Commitment Ceremony Will Melt Your Heart

December 04, 2023
Sameer Samudra and Amit Gokhale, a same-sex couple, had Relationship Commitment ceremony in Pune.
While Amit is from Dombivli, Sameer is from Pune and they stay in USA
Legally wed in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, their union lacked the presence of parents and relatives at the time
Sameer and Amit's Pittsburgh ceremony challenged stereotypes, paving the way for acceptance
While the primary goal was to gather everyone, the ceremony held a deeper significance and purpose beyond mere togetherness
They were petitioners in the case and faced a setback as Supreme Court declined to legalize same-sex marriage in this landmark case
The verdict left them bitter, yet despite the illegality of same-sex marriage, relationships are protected, allowing LGBTQ celebrations of love
Ceremony uniting 95 attendees, a blend of relatives, friends, and Pune LGBTQ activists, dedicated to celebrating love and fostering unity
They exchanged rings and adorned each other with garlands
They shared insights into their two-decade journey and emotions, exchanging seven heartfelt promises to solidify their enduring commitment
Amit and Sameer's ceremony aimed to change perceptions, promoting acceptance
Amit and Sameer's bold ceremony sent a positive message, challenging societal norms
Through their ceremony, Amit and Sameer strive to break stereotypes, encouraging families and society to embrace lasting LGBTQ relationships with open hearts
