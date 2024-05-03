 Nashik: Speeding Car Collides with Bus; Driver Allegedly Under Influence of Narcotics
Nashik: Speeding Car Collides with Bus; Driver Allegedly Under Influence of Narcotics

Following the collision, Govardhan verbally abused and physically assaulted the bus driver, Chandrakant Bhagwan Wagh (Dhule), and even threw stones at him.

Prashant Nikale
Friday, May 03, 2024, 06:07 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Speeding Car Collides with Bus; Driver Allegedly Under Influence of Narcotics | Representative pic/ Pixabay

An accident occurred on the highway at Dwarka Chowk when a speeding car collided with a bus from behind. Investigations revealed that the car driver, identified as Laxman Sudhakar Govardhan (28) from Sanjegaon district, Igatpuri, was under the influence of narcotic substances. Following the collision, Govardhan verbally abused and physically assaulted the bus driver, Chandrakant Bhagwan Wagh (Dhule), and even threw stones at him.

Wagh, who was operating the Dhule-Nashik MSRTC bus at the time, lodged a complaint with the Mumbai Naka police station. The incident occurred as the bus was entering the city, and it had stopped near a police post due to a malfunctioning signal. The car, bearing registration number MH15 DS 7880, crashed into the stationary bus from behind.

Pune News: Man Sets Mother-In-Law’s Scooter On Fire, 14 Nearby Two-Wheelers Gutted
article-image

After the collision, as Wagh inspected the damage, Govardhan attacked him verbally and physically. The altercation escalated when Govardhan threw a stone at Wagh, causing injuries and damaging his glasses. An arrest has been made, and further investigation is being conducted by the police.

