Igatpuri Faces Water Scarcity: Residents Urged to Conserve Water

Igatpuri which is known as home of rains is facing serious water scarcity, necessitating immediate conservation efforts from its residents. The municipal lake at Bara Bungalow, the primary water source for Igatpuri Nagar Parishad, has dried up, and the water levels in both Bhavli and Talegaon Dams, which supply water to the city, are dangerously low, with only 10 percent and 20 percent remaining, respectively.



In response to this critical situation, Engineer Mohan Sangle of the Maharashtra Jal Jeevan Pradhikaran has announced a 25 percent reduction in water supply to Igatpuri residents. With the monsoon still two months away, the Municipal Council is taking proactive measures to ensure adequate water availability in the coming months.



Pankaj Gosavi, Chief Officer of Igatpuri Municipal Council, has issued an appeal to all citizens to use water judiciously and avoid wastage. "By collectively adopting responsible water usage practices, we can mitigate the risk of water shortages and ensure a sustainable water supply for our community's needs," he said.