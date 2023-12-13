Pune News: Three Booked For Assaulting Mother-Daughter In Viman Nagar

Representative Image | File Photo

Three individuals have been booked for assaulting a mother-daughter duo in Viman Nagar following a dispute over playing loud music in their car during late hours.

The Vimantal police station filed a case against the three accused—Ashutosh Vijay Sable (25), Aditya Vijay Sable (27), and Ashish Vijay Sable (23)—residents of Gangapuram Society in Viman Nagar.

According to the information received, the trio arrived near Neko Garden Society around midnight, playing loud music in their car. Disturbed by the noise, a woman approached the men, requesting them to lower the volume. This simple request quickly escalated into a heated argument instigated by the accused. Subsequently, the woman's mother intervened, urging the trio to lower the volume of the loudspeaker. However, the trio disregarded the request and assaulted the mother-daughter duo, resulting in the breaking of one of their mangalsutras.

Assistant Police Inspector SK Pote is leading the investigation into the case.

We also published the following article recently

21-Year-Old Drowns In Water Body At Plus Valley In Tamhini Ghat

A 21-year-old boy, a Solapur native pursuing education in Pune, drowned in a water body at Plus Valley in Tamhini Ghat on Tuesday. The incident occurred around noon, and despite extensive efforts, his body was recovered much later, around 9:30 in the evening. The boy has been identified as Rohan Viresh Loni.

As per the information received, Loni was among a group of friends visiting Plus Valley in Tamhini Ghat. While exploring the area, they came across a water body and decided to swim. Unfortunately, Loni misjudged the depth and drowned. Despite valiant attempts by his friends to rescue him, their efforts proved unsuccessful.

Responding promptly to the incident, disaster management teams swiftly arrived at the location to retrieve Loni's body. However, the challenging terrain, characterised by large boulders and steep slopes, made the retrieval operation difficult. The teams worked persistently from 4:30pm, finally succeeding in recovering the body by 9:30pm.