Pune News: Raid Conducted On 10 Popular Restaurants & Pubs - See Full List Here | File Image

In the past week, the Maharashtra State Excise Department conducted raids on 10 restaurants and pubs across central Pune and its suburbs. These establishments were discovered operating beyond permitted hours and lacked the necessary liquor licenses.

The locations targeted in these raids were predominantly upscale venues situated in Koregaon Park, Kalyani Nagar, Viman Nagar, and Balewadi.

The 10 hotels subjected to the raids include:

1. Plunge – Koregaon Park

2. Local Gastro Bar – Koregaon Park

3. Elrow Pune – Kalyani Nagar

4. Unicorn House – Kalyani Nagar

5. Iron Bar & Grill – Balewadi

6. Narang Ventures

7. Metro Hotel

8. Lemon Tree Hotel – Viman Nagar

9. Bowlers – Kalyani Nagar

10. Hotel Kaka’s

