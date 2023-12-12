 Pune: Son-in-Law Beaten Up By In-Laws In Dhankawadi, Case Filed
HomePunePune: Son-in-Law Beaten Up By In-Laws In Dhankawadi, Case Filed

Pune: Son-in-Law Beaten Up By In-Laws In Dhankawadi, Case Filed

The injured son-in-law, Rajesh Tulsiram Unecha (34, Bibvewadi-Kondhwa Road), is currently receiving medical treatment in a private hospital.

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Tuesday, December 12, 2023, 06:07 PM IST
Pune: Son-in-Law Beaten Up By In-Laws In Dhankawadi, Case Filed | Representative

A man, visiting his in-laws in Dhankawadi to meet his wife, was assaulted following a dispute, leading to a case against four individuals at Sahakarnagar police station.

Unecha filed a complaint, resulting in a case against mother-in-law Hemlata Moolchand Dangi (50), father-in-law Moolchand Pukhraj Dangi (55), brother-in-law Prathamesh Moolchand Dangi, and Pooja Mulchand Dangi, all residents of Mayur Complex, Dhankawadi.

Unecha, entangled in a dispute with his in-laws, reported that his wife had returned to Dhankawadi due to the ongoing conflict. An argument unfolded during Unecha's visit, culminating in a brutal assault by his in-laws, resulting in head injuries. The Sahakarnagar police are actively investigating the matter.

Another two incidents

This incident echoes a similar occurrence in July, where a video of a man being tied up and beaten by his wife and sister-in-law in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat went viral on social media. The altercation stemmed from financial disagreements.

While in another incident, a young husband in Govandi, eastern Mumbai, faced severe assault by his wife and in-laws for allegedly forgetting their wedding anniversary and neglecting to wish her. The 25-year-old wife escalated the situation, inviting her parents and brother from Ghatkopar. The altercation intensified between the husband and the in-laws.

