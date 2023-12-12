 Five Pre-Schoolers Injured In Dumper Truck Collision At Pune's Chandni Chowk
Five Pre-Schoolers Injured In Dumper Truck Collision At Pune's Chandni Chowk

Five pre-primary school students were injured in a speeding dumper truck collision at Pune's Chandni Chowk

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, December 12, 2023, 08:48 PM IST
Five pre-primary school students were injured in a speeding dumper truck collision at Pune's Chandni Chowk, several local media reports said.

An auto rickshaw transporting preschoolers collided with a speeding bumper. This catastrophe resulted in the serious injuries of four to five schoolchildren. These kids are all MIT Pre School students. 

Additional information indicates that this rickshaw was transporting students along the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway after school. The speeding rickshaw collided with a dumper in the underground at that moment.

The rickshaw driver couldn't keep his car in control. After racing to the scene, police transported the pupils to the hospital.

They are all kindergarten section students.

“There were five students in the rickshaw. On the road towards Bhugaon, the auto rickshaw rammed into a stationary dumper truck. Initial information suggests that the auto rickshaw driver momentarily looked back to ask the children to keep quiet when he lost control and rammed into the truck. We have launched an investigation,” said an officer from Hinjewadi police station told Indian Express.

An Asian Hospital official told repoters, “3 children were admitted in Asian Hospital. One has been given discharge as only minor injuries happened. The condition of the other 2 students are serious. They have been shifted to Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital for further treatment as one is suffering internal bleeding while the other has been severely injured.”

