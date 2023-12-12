Chain Snatching Spree in Pune: Three Separate Incidents Target Women's Jewelry On PMPML Buses And Roads | File Photo

In three separate incidents, thefts targeting women on PMPML buses have been reported, resulting in the loss of jewelry worth Rs 2 lakh. Cases have been registered at Shivajinagar, Hadapsar and Khadki police stations.

In Shivajinagar, a woman reported the theft of her Mangalsutra worth Rs 1.4 lakh while travelling on a crowded PMPML bus from Balewadi to Shivajinagar. The incident was realized at the Mahapalika Bhavan PMPML station area.

In Khadki, an elderly woman had her bangle worth Rs 60,000 stolen by a PMPML passenger while traveling from Vishrantwadi to Shivajinagar. Thieves used a cutter to snatch the bangle during the journey.

On the Pune-Solapur road, two-wheeler thieves targeted a woman, stealing her Rs 40,000 Mangalsutra in Hadapsar. The incident occurred near Balaji CNG pump. Police are actively investigating these cases.

Senior citizen targeted in Waraje

Additionally, in a snatch-and-run incident, an elderly woman, 66-year-old Dipali Deshmukh, became the target of a two-wheeler thief who forcibly snatched her gold Mangalsutra, valued at ₹30,000, during her evening stroll in the Varanasi Society area of Waraje on December 9 around 6:00 pm.

A series of chain-snatching incidents across various parts of the city has left pedestrians, particularly women, increasingly anxious. These thieves are taking advantage of crowded areas to snatch jewellery, creating an atmosphere of fear among women at bus stops and on the streets.

These chain-snatching incidents have left women in the city feeling vulnerable and in need of enhanced security measures to protect their safety during their daily routines.