Pimpri-Chinchwad: 36 Birds, Animals Died In 5 Years At Bahinabai Chaudhary Zoo In Sambhajinagar | X/@tusharbhakare3

During the ongoing winter session of the state legislature, chief minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday admitted that as many as 36 animals and birds died between 2017 and 2023 in the Bahinabai Chaudhary Zoo in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Sambhajinagar, which is managed by the local civic body. The chief minister who also holds the urban development portfolio told the shocked house that the death of so many zoo animals was a serious matter and so ordered an inquiry by the principal secretary of the urban development ministry.

The matter was brought up during the question hour by Chinchwad MLA Ashwini Jagtap and others expressed shock at the prevailing conditions within the zoo. Confirming the animal deaths, Shinde stated that as per norms, post-mortem examinations were conducted on the deceased animals at the Government Veterinary Hospital in Aundh, and reports were duly submitted to the Central Zoo Authority (CEA) as required. The reports indicated that the animals had succumbed to natural causes.

Expanding on the incident, Shinde mentioned that a masterplan for the zoo had been sanctioned by the CEA in 2015. However, the zoo had been closed to the public since 2017 to fulfill all compliance requirements outlined in the sanctioned plan.

Responding to the demands raised by the members, Shinde announced an inquiry by the principal secretary of the urban development ministry. Additionally, he directed the Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra (FDCM) to assume control of the zoo for enhanced maintenance.