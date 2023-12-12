When Will New Terminal Building At Pune Airport Open? Here's What We Know So Far |

The construction of the New Integrated Terminal Building (NITB) at the Pune Airport is completed and is most likely to be inaugerated very soon.

According to an Indian Express report, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) aims to close the current Pune airport terminal for renovation after operations shift to the new facility, pending approval from the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

New Integrated Terminal Building to tackle congestion

To alleviate congestion during peak hours at Pune Airport, AAI has invested Rs. 475 Crore in constructing the New Integrated Terminal Building. The existing Terminal Building, with a modest 22,000 Sqm. area, can handle up to Seven Million Passengers per annum (MPPA). In contrast, the expansive new terminal building spans over 3,60,000 sq. ft, providing additional passenger handling capacity for 09 Million Passengers per annum (MPPA).

The new building boasts central air-conditioning, five passenger boarding bridges, 34 Check-in Counters, and an In-line Baggage handling system. It's designed as an energy-efficient structure with a Four-Star GRIHA rating.

For passenger comfort, there's a dedicated 27,000 sq. ft. space for F&B and retail outlets. A grand canopy on the city side, spanning over 400 meters, will enhance the airport's visual appeal from the city.

The Veranda, a 400-meter-long facade, not only shields from sun and rain but also serves as a visual narrative, depicting the social, historical, and artistic culture of Pune and Maharashtra.

Supported by beautiful arches and columns in local dark stone, the revamped Pune Airport terminal aims to accommodate the rising passenger traffic and alleviate congestion.