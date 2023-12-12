Tragic Collision Claims Lives Of Two Brothers On Pune-Solapur Highway | Representative pic

In a heartbreaking incident on Sunday evening, two brothers who worked as farmers met with a tragic end in a fatal collision with a four-wheeler while crossing the Pune-Solapur highway at Kedgaon village, situated approximately 65 km from Pune. Kailas Shelke, aged 58, and his younger brother, Pandurang, aged 56, were on their way back from their farm when the unfortunate accident occurred.

Providing details, Assistant Inspector Sandesh Bawkar of the Yavat police explained that the Shelke brothers' residence was positioned on one side of the highway in Kedgaon, while their farm was located on the opposite side. Their daily routine involved traversing the highway to reach their farm and return home.

No CCTV at the site

On this fateful Sunday, having toiled in the farm until late in the evening, the brothers were crossing the highway around 6:30 pm when they were struck by a car, resulting in severe injuries. Prompted by local residents, they were rushed to a nearby hospital, where medical professionals pronounced them dead.

Bawkar highlighted that witnesses identified a multipurpose vehicle (MPV) as the one involved in the collision. Given the absence of CCTV cameras at the scene, cops have initiated efforts to gather footage from surrounding establishments along the highway, aiming to identify and trace the vehicle responsible for this tragic incident.