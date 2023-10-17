 VIDEO: Heartbreaking Accident In Pune Leaves Twin Toddlers Dead, Parents Hospitalised
HomePuneVIDEO: Heartbreaking Accident In Pune Leaves Twin Toddlers Dead, Parents Hospitalised

According to the police, the family was on their way from the airport to Bhosari when the petrol tanker dashed from behind.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 11:39 AM IST
VIDEO: Heartbreaking Accident In Pune Leaves Twin Toddlers Dead, Parents Hospitalised |

Two twin toddlers died, and both of their parents were injured after the two-wheeler they were riding on was hit by a petrol tanker in the Vishrantwadi area of Maharashtra's Pune on Monday, police said.

According to officials, the accident occurred around 5.00 pm.

The deceased have been identified as Sakshi Satish Kumar Jha and Shraddha Satish Kumar Jha. They were only three and a half years old. They lived in Bhosari. Their mother, Kiran Satish Kumar Jha, who is 38 years old, also got injured in the accident.

According to the police, the family was on their way from the airport to Bhosari when the petrol tanker dashed from behind. This tragic incident also involved their father, who was riding the bike and managed to escape unharmed.

The police officials filed a case against the tanker driver, Pramod Kumar Yadav. Following which he was arrested by the Vishrantwadi police. They've also detained the tanker involved in the accident.

