Pune: Dr Neelam Gorhe Reviews Development Projects With Officials

Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Council, Dr Neelam Gorhe, conducted a review of various development projects in Pune during a meeting held at the Collector's office on Monday. The meeting was attended by several prominent officials, including Collector Dr Rajesh Deshmukh, Commissioner of Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority Rahul Mahiwal, and Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad Ramesh Chavan, among others.

The meeting covered a range of development plans and projects, including the Ashtavinayak development plan, Ekvira Devi Temple sustainable development, Alandi water supply, traffic congestion in urban areas, and the status of fire station in Mulshi. They also discussed issues related to the Zila Parishad Education Department and the implementation of the National Drinking Water Scheme.

Dr. Gorhe emphasised the need for improvements at temple sites, such as the provision of ramps and crowd management. She also stressed the importance of adhering to the instructions of the Archaeological Department when preserving historic temples. Additionally, she recommended the installation of solar lamps at Lenyadri Devasthan and the inclusion of fire prevention systems in development plans.

The meeting also addressed the conservation of ancient monuments and directed the PMRDA to accelerate work on the Mulshi fire station.

Collector Dr. Deshmukh provided updates on various projects in the district and highlighted the progress of the ring road project. The meeting involved officials from various departments, including Zilla Parishad, Municipal Corporation, Alandi Municipality, Maharashtra Life Authority, Police, and the Archaeology Department.

