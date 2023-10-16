Pune: 13,500 Take Part In NDA's First-Ever Marathon Within Its Premises |

The National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla organised the first-ever marathon on its premises as part of its year-long diamond jubilee celebrations.

The oldest participant in the marathon was 96 and the youngest was five years old. The initiative was with a vision to motivate and inspire, and the 'NDA Marathon' provided a blend of fortitude and endurance to over 13,500 people, who took part from across the country, a Ministry of Defence official said on Monday. The ministry said that the marathon featured multiple race categories, including a 42-km 'Full Marathon', a 21-km 'Half-Marathon' and 10-km, 5-km and 3-km runs, all happening concurrently.

The NDA is located in Khadakwasla, Pune, Maharashtra and situated at the foothills of the Sahyadri mountain ranges. The NDA campus is spread over 7,015 acres and is surrounded by picturesque hills and a large lake. The running track inside the NDA campus is a 21-km loop that takes the runners through the scenic beauty of the campus. The NDA will complete 75 glorious years of its existence on January 16, 2024. As part of the year-long celebrations, which commenced on January 16, 2023, various academic, sports and adventure activities have been planned and organised, the official added.

Winners of the Marathon

In the 42-km race, the competition was fierce across various categories. Among the male participants aged 18 - 35 years, Nishu Kumar claimed the top spot, followed by Shrikanta Mahato in second place, and Ganesh Khomane in third. For male participants aged 36 - 45 years, Krishna Sirothia emerged as the champion, with Lt Col Swaroop Singh Kuntal taking the second position and Vasant Pandita securing third place. The female contestants in the 18 - 35 years category were led by Lt Cdr Anjani Pandey, followed by Rajni Singh in second place and Ravita Ramvilas Rajbhar in third. Meanwhile, in the female 36 - 45 years category, the top three positions were claimed by Ashwini Gokul Deore, Arti Chandan Agrawal, and Neha Lodha.

In the 21-km race, male participants aged 18 - 35 years saw Parasaran Halihol as the first-place finisher, followed by Cdt Aron Bett in second place and Cdt Ahmed Ali in third. For the male participants aged 36 - 45 years, Sanjay Negi secured the top spot, with Ankush Gupta and Yogesh Sanap as the second and third-place finishers, respectively. Among the female competitors in the 18 - 35 years category, Vedanshi Joshi took the lead, followed by Bhavneet Kaur and Priyanka Dashrath Paikrav. In the female 36 - 45 years category, Anubhuti Chaturvedi and Netra Anju Chaudhary were the top two finishers.

In the 10-km race, male participants aged 14 - 18 years were led by Mohit Yadav, with Vaibhav Sanjay Yedage and Avinash Londhe securing the second and third positions. Those aged 19 - 35 years witnessed Anurag Konkar as the champion, followed by Anandu Ashok AS and Kommindhala Purushotham. The male competitors aged 36 - 45 years were headed by Narendra Patel, with Sachin Nikam and Ajit Nikam securing second and third places, respectively. The female participants aged 14 - 18 years were dominated by Paridhi Budhwar, followed by Siddhi Madhav Gurav and Hreeya Nerav Shah. In the 19 - 35 years category for females, Cdt Ritul Sangwan and Cdt Ishita Jayshree Vanama claimed the top two positions, while in the female 36 - 45 years category, Trupti Gupta and Haseena Themali took the first and second spots, with Aditi Mohiley securing third place.

