Pune: Supriya Sule Tags Women's Reservation Bill As 'Jumlebaji'

Baramati MP Supriya Sule voiced her concerns about the Women's Reservation Bill during the inauguration of the 29th Pune Navratri Festival on Monday. She emphasised the lack of implementation date for the bill, describing it as another political gimmick (jumlebaji). The festival, a vibrant celebration of art, culture, music, and dance, was inaugurated by NCP's Supriya Sule, with senior Gandhian thinker Ulhas Pawar presiding over the ceremony.

The festival, spanning ten consecutive days during Navratri, is one of Maharashtra's largest cultural festivals. lt offers a diverse range of cultural experiences, immersing attendees in rich cultural traditions. Organised by Aba Bagul, the President and former Deputy Mayor of Pune, the festival also recognised individuals for their significant contributions in various fields with "Shri Laxmimata Jeevan Gaurav Puraskar" on individuals who have excelled in various fields. This year's honourees include Dr Sanjay Malpani (Entrepreneur), Dr Asmita Jagtap (Executive Director, Bharati Hospital, Pune), Swagat Thorat (Painter and Wildlife Photographer), Dr Ganesh Chandanshive (Folk Artist), and Rupa and Deepa Parbhanikar (Lavani Dancers).

Sule discussed political landscape challenges

Supriya Sule also touched upon the recent challenges in the political landscape, the ongoing legal battles, and the postponement of municipal elections in Pune. She expressed her commitment to focusing on Pune and shared her optimism about the Mahavikas Aghadi forming the next government in Maharashtra.

Ulhas Pawar, in his presidential speech, acknowledged the continued success of the Pune Navratri Festival, which has been running for 29 years. He praised the efficient work of Aba Bagul.

The event featured cultural performances and an aarti during the festival's inauguration, along with various dance performances and a delightful program celebrating Asha Bhosle's 90th birthday.

The Pune Navratri Festival serves as a platform for cultural exchange and artistic expression, with a tradition of honoring outstanding individuals from diverse fields.