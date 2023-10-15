Pune: Traffic Adjustments Implemented In City For Sharadiya Navratri Festival Devotees | Salman Ansari

In preparation for the Sharadiya Navratri festival, traffic adjustments have been implemented in areas surrounding several temples in the city to manage the influx of devotees. Traffic diversions and road closures are in place around the Tambadi Jogeshwari Temple, Chaturshrungi Temple, Bhavani Mata Temple in Bhavani Peth, and Mahalakshmi Temple in Sarasbaug.

To facilitate the smooth flow of devotees, the road from Appa Balwant Chowk to Budhwar Chowk will be closed to traffic from Sunday, with one-way traffic continuing between Budhwar Chowk and Appa Balwant Chowk. Additionally, the road leading from Ganapati Chowk to Shree Tambadi Jogeshwari on Lakshmi Road will be closed to traffic. The route from Sakal Office to Tambadi Jogeshwari Temple will be accessible only to essential service vehicles, with parking prohibited in the temple area. Similar parking restrictions apply in the vicinity of Ashtabhuja Mandir in Shaniwar Peth.

Few other traffic changes

Devotees visiting Tambadi Jogeshwari Temple are advised to park their vehicles at the Mandai parking lot along the river bank road. In case of the crowd near Chaturshrungi Mandir on Senapati Bapat Road, alternative traffic routes will be established. Senapati Bapat Road traffic will be diverted via Vetalbaba Chowk and Deep Bangla Chowk if congestion occurs in this area.

In the Bhavani Peth area surrounding Bhavani Mata Mandir, traffic going to the temple will be restricted on Nehru Road, and parking is prohibited from Nehru Road to the temple area. Traffic diversions may be implemented on Nehru Road if the crowd increases.

Finally, traffic adjustments will be made around Mahalakshmi Temple in Sarasbaug, with the road from Swargate to Svatantryavir Savarkar Telple via Sarasbaug closed for traffic. Traffic coming from Mitra Mandal Chowk will also be diverted as needed to ensure a smooth flow of devotees during the Navratri festival.

