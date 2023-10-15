 Pune: Anticipatory Bail Denied To Man Who Detained Mahavitaran Technicians Over Power Cut Due To Unpaid Bills
Pune: Anticipatory Bail Denied To Man Who Detained Mahavitaran Technicians Over Power Cut Due To Unpaid Bills

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 15, 2023, 03:11 PM IST
article-image
Anticipatory Bail Denied To Man Who Detained Mahavitaran Technicians Over Power Cut Due To Unpaid Bills | Representative Image

In a recent development, the court has denied anticipatory bail to Lalit Bode, a government employee residing at Saraswati Apartment on Prabhat Road, Deccan after two women technicians from Mahavitaran were held up by Bode and another individual for nearly two hours due to his frustration over an electricity supply interruption linked to unpaid bills.

The incident took place on September 27 around 3:30 pm, when a 35-year-old senior technician of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company filed a complaint at the Deccan Police Station. She and her female colleague had gone to Bode's residence, house no. 301 at Saraswati Apartment, to address the overdue electricity bills.

During their visit, Bode and his wife not only unleashed dogs on the technicians but also used offensive language in Marathi to express their displeasure regarding the power outage. Additionally, it was reported that Bode obstructed the technicians' work by parking his vehicle in the staircase.

In an attempt to avoid arrest, Bode applied for pre-arrest bail. However, Judge VD Nimbalkar, rejected his application, leaving the possibility of his arrest looming over him.

