Pune: Bhor's Guhini Village Set To Become First 'Honey Village' Of District

Pune: Bhor's Guhini Village Set To Become Maharashtra's First 'Honey Village'

With a plan to designate Guhini village in Bhor taluka as the first 'Honey Village' in the Pune district, the Maharashtra State Khadi and Village Industries Board conducted a thorough assessment of the area, considering its geographical characteristics.

According to the information provided by Ravindra Sathe, Chairman of the Maharashtra State Khadi and Village Industries Board, a total of 10 honey villages are already there in the state. Recently, an awareness camp was organised as part of the Madh Kendra Yojana to implement the concept of a honey village in Guhini, Bhor taluka. Present at the event were DR Patil, the Director of Mahabaleshwar Honey Directorate, SR Ramesh Ambekar, the District Village Industry Officer, officials from the village, local residents, and beekeepers.

DR Patil, the Director of Mahabaleshwar Honey Directorate, provided insights into the honey center scheme and the implementation of the honey village concept. Kharat, the District Village Industry Officer, presented information on various schemes, including the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme, Chief Minister's Employment Generation Program, Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Skill Development Scheme, Madh Kendra Scheme, and Honey Village. Following the event, Director Patil planted Jambhul trees in the forested area.

Guhini village is situated in the Torna, Rajgad, Madhe Ghat region, closely connected to nature, and positioned near the Bhatghar Dam. The area features rich flora, such as Jambhul, Mango, Kaarvi, Karwar, Arjun, Kaandalvan, and Aakhra. Roughly 15 indigenous beekeepers continue to traditionally harvest Agya, Saateri, Phulori ripe honey, with these honey types valued at 800 to 1000 rupees per kilogram.