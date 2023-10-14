Pune: Truck Overturns Near Navale Bridge, Leading to Traffic Jam; See Pics

By: Staff Reporter | October 14, 2023
A truck carrying cement from Katraj overturned near Navale Bridge on Saturday
One person sustained injuries in the accident
The truck was heading from Katraj towards Navale Bridge when the accident occurred
It resulted in collisions with vehicles that had come to a stop at a signal
The incident was attributed to brake failure of the truck
Several vehicles, including a four-wheeler and a two-wheeler, sustained significant damage
Although the accident initially caused a traffic jam, the timely response from traffic police and the use of cranes to remove the overturned truck contributed to a swift resolution of the issue
Traffic has since returned to its regular flow, but the incident resulted in a temporary disruption in the area
