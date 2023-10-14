Pune: Truck Overturns Near Navale Bridge, Leading to Traffic Jam; See Pics

By: Staff Reporter | October 14, 2023

A truck carrying cement from Katraj overturned near Navale Bridge on Saturday

One person sustained injuries in the accident

The truck was heading from Katraj towards Navale Bridge when the accident occurred

It resulted in collisions with vehicles that had come to a stop at a signal

The incident was attributed to brake failure of the truck

Several vehicles, including a four-wheeler and a two-wheeler, sustained significant damage

Although the accident initially caused a traffic jam, the timely response from traffic police and the use of cranes to remove the overturned truck contributed to a swift resolution of the issue

Traffic has since returned to its regular flow, but the incident resulted in a temporary disruption in the area

