 Pune: Ajit Pawar Conducts Review of Hospitals, Asks Officials To Ensure Adequate Supply Of Medicines
Updated: Saturday, October 14, 2023, 11:16 AM IST
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, the newly appointed guardian minister for Pune district, conducted a comprehensive review of hospitals on Friday, emphasising the need for a sufficient supply of medicines. During a meeting with senior officials, he assessed the facilities in government-run hospitals across the region.

According to a statement from the district administration, Pawar directed officials to ensure that hospitals offer comprehensive facilities to patients and also announced additional government funding for healthcare.

He insisted that all government hospitals in Pune district maintain an adequate supply of medicines and instructed municipal corporations in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad to increase the number of beds by the end of March.

Pawar stressed the importance of providing state-of-the-art treatment to patients at Sassoon General Hospital and warned of strict action in the event of negligence in delivering modern treatment.

In addition to the hospital review, Pawar met with officials from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) to assess underground cable work, urging them to expedite the process.

The deputy chief minister also delved into the review of water supply schemes and discussed town planning schemes and development plans that had been pending for several years.

