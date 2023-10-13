 Pune Shocker: 4-Month-Old Child Found in Plastic Bag in Yerawada
Pune Shocker: 4-Month-Old Child Found in Plastic Bag in Yerawada

The incident came to light when a police employee, Anand Manhalkar, filed a complaint

Updated: Friday, October 13, 2023, 05:25 PM IST
Pune Shocker: 4-Month-Old Child Found in Plastic Bag in Yerawada | Representative Image

In a heart-wrenching incident, the body of a four-month-old child was discovered inside a plastic bag in Pandu Laman Vasti in Yerwada on Wednesday morning. The police suspect that the infant was abandoned, possibly due to the stigma associated with an illegitimate relationship or because it was identified as a girl.

The incident came to light when a police employee, Anand Manhalkar, filed a complaint. The Yerwada police swiftly launched an investigation and registered a case against the unknown individuals responsible for this tragic incident.

According to the police, the child was found in a plastic bag near the Shankar temple in Pandu Laman Vasti. The Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sanjay Patil, Senior Police Inspector Balkrishna Kadam, and their team promptly responded to the scene. The body was carefully examined and then transferred to Sassoon Hospital for further investigation. To aid their inquiry, they are utilising CCTV cameras in the vicinity to gather more information.

