 Pune: PMC Issues Issues ₹1.6 Crore Tender For Zebras In Katraj Zoo
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: PMC Issues Issues ₹1.6 Crore Tender For Zebras In Katraj Zoo

Pune: PMC Issues Issues ₹1.6 Crore Tender For Zebras In Katraj Zoo

The construction of a 5,000-square-metre trench, which is 80% complete and has cost around ₹1.6 crore, is underway to accommodate the zebras

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 13, 2023, 11:12 AM IST
article-image
Pune: PMC Issues Issues ₹1.6 Crore Tender For Zebras In Katraj Zoo |

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is taking active steps to introduce unique and rare animals to the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park in Katraj. Their latest endeavour is to bring zebras to the zoo. To facilitate this, the corporation has issued a tender worth ₹1.6 crore and is currently searching for zebras in Europe, Israel, and Africa.

The plan is to bring four zebras, including two females and two males, typically aged between three to four years, as the Pune environment is suitable for zebras. The construction of a 5,000-square-metre trench, which is 80% complete and has cost around ₹1.6 crore, is underway to accommodate the zebras.

The Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park of the PMC is located on 130 acres of land in Katraj and houses 450 animals from 60 different species, including snakes, porcupines, bonnet monkeys, bears, sambars, nilgais, chinkaras, jackals, tigers, elephants, wolves, and leopards. The zoo currently boasts seven tigers, including Arjun from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Bhakti, a white-striped tigress from Rajkot. The addition of zebras will further enhance the zoo's offerings.

Read Also
Pune: Lalit Patil’s Brother Bhushan, His Associate Remanded To Police Custody Till October 16
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Ward Off Bee Attacks On Your Hike With These Precautions

Pune: Ward Off Bee Attacks On Your Hike With These Precautions

Pune Traffic Police Crack Down On 10 Bikers For Modified Silencers

Pune Traffic Police Crack Down On 10 Bikers For Modified Silencers

WATCH VIDEO: Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge Plans Visit To Ram Mandir In Ayodhya With 5000 Devotees

WATCH VIDEO: Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge Plans Visit To Ram Mandir In Ayodhya With 5000 Devotees

Pune: Thieves Steal Sandalwood Tree, Attack Security Guard With Slingshot In Kothrud

Pune: Thieves Steal Sandalwood Tree, Attack Security Guard With Slingshot In Kothrud

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Class 10 Student Dies By Suicide After Being Told To Study Instead Of Using Phone

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Class 10 Student Dies By Suicide After Being Told To Study Instead Of Using Phone