Pune: NCB Seizes 200 kg of Drugs In Junnar And Shirur Raids | Representative Image

Following the recent Lalit Patil drug case in Pune, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has intensified its efforts, leading to the seizure of approximately 200 kg of drugs in Junnar and Shirur talukas.

The NCB conducted raids in Narayangaon and Midgulwadi in Shirur taluka, as well as Pimpalgaon in Junnar taluka. Notably, a clandestine drug factory was discovered in a secluded location in Shirur taluka. Investigations revealed that the drug in question, Alprazolam, was being manufactured and sold for significant sums in the international market.

In Midgulwadi, a makeshift shed had been erected, cleverly hidden amidst the surrounding trees. This location was unveiled as an illicit narcotics production site, where it was camouflaged as the manufacturing of fennel and similar products in an attempt to deflect suspicion raised by villagers. The NCB, in collaboration with the Shikrapur police, uncovered these unlawful activities. Additionally, 26 kg of Alprazolam was seized in the operation at Narayangaon, but the suspects involved in this case remain at large.

What is Alprazolam?

Alprazolam is a chemical commonly employed to treat insomnia. However, it has now emerged that it was being illicitly repurposed for the manufacturing of illegal drugs.