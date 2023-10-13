 Pune: PMPML's Metro Feeder Service Rakes In ₹26 Lakh In September
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: PMPML's Metro Feeder Service Rakes In ₹26 Lakh In September

Pune: PMPML's Metro Feeder Service Rakes In ₹26 Lakh In September

Due to the growing demand for feeder buses, a total of 26 buses are currently in operation

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 13, 2023, 12:08 PM IST
article-image
Pune: PMPML's Metro Feeder Service Rakes In ₹26 Lakh In September |

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited's (PMPML) feeder service, launched with the aim of improving connectivity for metro train passengers in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, has received an excellent response from the citizens.

On Thursday, the PMPML released revenue data for its metro feeder buses in September. The figures revealed that the transportation authority collected ₹23.82 lakh in Pune city and ₹2.88 lakh in Pimpri-Chinchwad for its metro feeder buses, totalling over ₹26 lakh.

Among the metro shuttle routes, metro shuttle 2, connecting Deccan and Warje Malwadi, emerged as the top earner with ₹59.90 per kilometer, while the metro shuttle 37, linking Pimpri Metro Station and Kivle village, had the lowest earnings at ₹5.16 per kilometer.

Read Also
Pune: PMC Issues Issues ₹1.6 Crore Tender For Zebras In Katraj Zoo
article-image

Due to the growing demand for feeder buses, a total of 26 buses are currently in operation. This includes 22 buses operating from the Pune Metro station and four from the Pimpri-Chinchwad section.

Furthermore, with the commencement of the Ramwadi Metro service, PMPML has outlined plans to initiate a metro feeder bus service running from Ramwadi Metro Station to Pune Airport. These buses will be electric, and they are expected to operate at a frequency of every 15 minutes.

Read Also
Pune: PMC Issues Issues ₹1.6 Crore Tender For Zebras In Katraj Zoo
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Ward Off Bee Attacks On Your Hike With These Precautions

Pune: Ward Off Bee Attacks On Your Hike With These Precautions

Pune Traffic Police Crack Down On 10 Bikers For Modified Silencers

Pune Traffic Police Crack Down On 10 Bikers For Modified Silencers

WATCH VIDEO: Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge Plans Visit To Ram Mandir In Ayodhya With 5000 Devotees

WATCH VIDEO: Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge Plans Visit To Ram Mandir In Ayodhya With 5000 Devotees

Pune: Thieves Steal Sandalwood Tree, Attack Security Guard With Slingshot In Kothrud

Pune: Thieves Steal Sandalwood Tree, Attack Security Guard With Slingshot In Kothrud

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Class 10 Student Dies By Suicide After Being Told To Study Instead Of Using Phone

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Class 10 Student Dies By Suicide After Being Told To Study Instead Of Using Phone