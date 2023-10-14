Pune: Nine-Year-Old Girl Safely Rescued From Katraj Apartment Fire | Representative image

A nine-year-old girl was rescued from a major fire that engulfed an apartment on the second floor of the 11-storey Nancy Lake Home building in Katraj, located opposite Bharati Vidyapeeth late on Friday.

The fire department promptly responded to a distress call, dispatching four fire tenders and a rescue van to the scene. Inside the apartment, a family of five resided. As the fire rapidly spread, four adults managed to escape to safety, but a nine-year-old girl found herself trapped within the fiery inferno, desperately clutching the iron grill of a window and crying out for help.

Fire brigade personnel acted swiftly, driven by the urgent need to save the young girl. Some of the firefighters quickly accessed the terrace of a neighbouring flat to reach the girl, while others assembled a ladder tall enough to reach the bedroom gallery. The coordinated efforts of the officers led to the successful rescue of the girl within a mere 5-10 minutes.

While the fire was eventually brought under control in about 20 minutes, the apartment sustained significant damage. Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire may have been triggered by an electrical short circuit.