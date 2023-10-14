 'I Sacrificed Pune's Guardian Ministership Because...': Chandrakant Patil Finally Breaks His Silence
e-Paper Get App
HomePune'I Sacrificed Pune's Guardian Ministership Because...': Chandrakant Patil Finally Breaks His Silence

'I Sacrificed Pune's Guardian Ministership Because...': Chandrakant Patil Finally Breaks His Silence

Discussing the Baramati Lok Sabha seat, Patil expressed confidence that his party would secure victory

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 14, 2023, 11:46 AM IST
article-image
'I Sacrificed Pune's Guardian Ministership Because...': Chandrakant Patil Finally Breaks His Silence |

Earlier this month, Chandrakant Patil was replaced as the guardian minister of Pune, and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar assumed the role. Patil had refrained from commenting on this change until yesterday. However, while addressing a meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Dhayari on Friday, Patil finally broke his silence.

"Relinquishing the post of guardian minister is a minor compromise for a greater mission," the Minister of Higher and Technical Education remarked, adding, "Several BJP leaders and workers expressed their dissatisfaction when I stepped down as the district guardian minister. I urge you not to be disheartened."

Patil went on to describe his actions as a "sacrifice" to help re-elect Narendra Modi as Prime Minister. "I have given up the position of guardian minister to ensure that 45 out of the 48 MPs in our alliance are elected from Maharashtra. This will result in Narendra Modi becoming Prime Minister again. Therefore, everyone should honour the decision of the senior leadership," stated the Kothrud MLA to the BJP workers.

Read Also
Pune: Ajit Pawar Conducts Review of Hospitals, Asks Officials To Ensure Adequate Supply Of Medicines
article-image

Discussing the Baramati Lok Sabha seat, Patil expressed confidence that his party would secure victory. "We now have a chance to win the Baramati Lok Sabha seat. If we fail to win this time, it is unlikely that we will win it in the future," he said, instructing BJP office-bearers to put aside differences and disputes with the NCP and start preparations for the upcoming elections.

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, BJP state unit president, visited the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency and noted that the candidate would be decided later. He emphasised that regardless of the candidate, all efforts would be made to secure the seat, even if the candidate is from Ajit Pawar's NCP faction.

Baramati is considered a stronghold of the Pawar family, with Sharad Pawar's daughter, Supriya Sule, currently serving as the MP from the seat.

Read Also
Pune: NCB Seizes 200 kg of Drugs In Junnar And Shirur Raids
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Nine-Year-Old Girl Safely Rescued From Katraj Apartment Fire

Pune: Nine-Year-Old Girl Safely Rescued From Katraj Apartment Fire

Pune: PMPML To Introduce 'Go PMP' App For Mobile Ticket Booking

Pune: PMPML To Introduce 'Go PMP' App For Mobile Ticket Booking

'I Sacrificed Pune's Guardian Ministership Because...': Chandrakant Patil Finally Breaks His Silence

'I Sacrificed Pune's Guardian Ministership Because...': Chandrakant Patil Finally Breaks His Silence

Pune: Ajit Pawar Conducts Review of Hospitals, Asks Officials To Ensure Adequate Supply Of Medicines

Pune: Ajit Pawar Conducts Review of Hospitals, Asks Officials To Ensure Adequate Supply Of Medicines

WATCH VIDEO: Barren Land in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Dighi Transformed Into Miyawaki Urban Forest

WATCH VIDEO: Barren Land in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Dighi Transformed Into Miyawaki Urban Forest