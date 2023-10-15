Pune: DES University Inaugurated, Emphasizing Innovative Education For Global Needs |

The inauguration of DES Pune University, managed by the Deccan Education Society, was officiated by Chandrakant Patil, the State Higher and Technical Education Minister on Sunday. During the event, Patil made a plea for autonomous universities to design and introduce innovative courses that are aligned with the requirements of the global community, society, and industry.

Dignitaries including Deccan Education Society President Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, AICTE Vice President Dr Abhay Jere, Chairman of the University's Governing Body Dr Sharad Kunte, Executive Vice President Dr Ravindra Acharya, Secretary Dhananjay Kulkarni, and Vice Chancellor Dr Prasad Khandekar were present.

Patil emphasised the new education policy's focus on introducing novel educational avenues and cultivating pride among students for India's rich heritage. He stressed the importance of preparing the youth to meet global demands in language, skills, and demeanour. Patil encouraged universities to adapt their curriculum to evolving educational trends worldwide, emphasising that research and innovation are vital for a country's prosperity.

Here's what guests said

Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj highlighted the Deccan Education Society's commitment to providing quality education across society, while also adapting to modern educational approaches. "The institute aims to instill curiosity, promote cultural and social values, equality, and self-reliance education," he said while expressing confidence that the newly established university would not only be a center for learning but also a source of enlightened students, future leaders, and a bridge connecting the glorious past with a bright future.

Dr Jere stressed the need to align the education sector with the world's requirements over the next 25 years. He called for a shift in the traditional system to prepare students for the challenges of the new era. He urged university management to view students as future collaborators and create a conducive environment.

Dr Kunte echoed these sentiments, emphasising the need for vocational education and ethical work. He believed that the university would produce students dedicated to the country's progress.

Vice Chancellor Dr Khandekar shared insights into the university, highlighting the Knowledge Creation Center and the establishment of three research-promoting institutes. He also mentioned the launch of an innovation and incubation center and called for support from all segments of society.

Dr Acharya provided an overview of the organisation's work in his welcome address. During the event, the university's emblem was unveiled. The program was attended by education luminaries, professors, and students.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)